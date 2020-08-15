Saturday Is The Last Day For Early Voting

August 15, 2020

Saturday is the final day of early voting for the August 18 primary election.

Nine locations will be open from from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the exception of the Supervisor of Elections Office which will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

  • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
  • Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
  • University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway
  • Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway
  • Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
  • Pensacola Library, 239 N Spring Street
  • Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
  • Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Voters may choose any one of the nine locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device. Election workers will be wearing face coverings, and voters should bring their own to wear while inside the polling room. Hand sanitizer will be available at check-in along with a disposable stylus to sign in. Voters may use their own blue or black pen to mark their ballot and should practice social distancing. Commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized regularly and the number of voters inside the polling room may be limited, if necessary.

Voters can also cast a ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, August 18. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

