Saturday: Five New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There were five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the two-county area Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Escambia County, the three fatalities were men ages 64 and 83, and a woman age 69. One was a long-term care facility resident. The Santa Rosa County deaths were men ages 90 and 101.

Escambia County cases increased 83 to 10,205. An additional 48 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,173.

Of the 1,280 tests results returned on Thursday in Escambia County, 5.8% were positive, and 13% were positive from 368 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.5%.

There were 189 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 150 deaths in Escambia County, 80 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 47 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 569,637 cases including 563,628 Florida residents. There have been 33,661 hospitalizations* and 9,345 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,205 (+83 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 914

Pensacola —7,443 (+64)

Century — 869 (+4)

—-including 759 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 705 (+7)

Molino— 116 (+1)

McDavid — 52

Walnut Hill — 15 (+2)

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 189 (-4)

Deaths — 150 (+3)

Male — 4,527

Female — 4,668

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,173 (+48 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 37

Milton — 2,295 (+22)

Gulf Breeze — 608 (+11)

Navarre — 509 (+8)

Pace — 317

Jay — 111

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 216*

Deaths — 47 (+2)

Male — 2,370

Female — 1,758

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 569,637

Florida residents — 563,628

Deaths — 9,345

Hospitalizations — 33,661*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.