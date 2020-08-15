Rain Chance Is High For Saturday, Lower For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.