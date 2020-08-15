Rain Chance Is High For Saturday, Lower For Sunday
August 15, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
