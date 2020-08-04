Q&A With The Semifinalists For Escambia School Superintendent (With Video Responses)

There are six semifinalists under consideration to be the next Escambia County school superintendent, and now the school board and the public are getting a chance to hear from them.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent. Malcolm Thomas, the current elected superintendent, will retire in November. A selection committee was formed and narrowed a list of 27 applicants to the six semifinalists.

Each of the six has provided a combination of written and video responses to questions from the school board about their leadership skills, education and other topics. The board will consider the responses and then move forward with some or all of the six for in-person interviews.

To read and watch the responses from each candidate, use the links below. Also, their resumes are available by clicking their names.

9th grade principal Fredrick Douglas High School, Atlanta, 929 students, July 2019 to present. Previous: Principal Harper Archer Middle School, 486 students, January 2015-June 2019. He is a 1996 Woodham High School graduate.

Stewart’s written responses are here.

Executive director Leadership/Operations Flagler County Schools (FL), 13,000 students, 2017 to present. Previous: High school and elementary principal Flagler County, 2004-2017.

Johnson’s written responses are here .

Superintendent, Provo, UT, 18,000 students, 2012-present. Previous: Deputy superintendent, Clover Park (Lakewood, WA), 12,000 students, 2008-2012.

Rittel’s written responses are here.

Rittel submitted his video responses in two parts:



Executive area director of high schools, Orange County (FL), 212,000 students, June 2018 to present. Previous: Principal of Winter Park High School (FL), 3,400 students, July 2010-June 2018.

Smith’s written responses are here.

Smith submitted his video responses in two parts:

Assistant superintendent of Human Resource Services Escambia County, 40,500 students, June 2020-present. Previous: Director of Human Resources, Escambia County, 2007-2020.

Leonard’s written responses are here.

Co-founder Exemplary Schools Organization, 2014-present. Previous: Consultant 2011-2013: Superintendent Colonial School District (PA), 4,966 students, 2000-2011.

Cotter’s written responses are here.