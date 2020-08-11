Pensacola Energy Acquiring Okaloosa Gas Customers In Molino, Cantonment, Cottage Hill

Pensacola Energy is in the process of acquiring Okaloosa Gas natural gas customers in Escambia County.

Pensacola Energy is offering $427,748 plus the assumption of assumed liabilities for about 186 customers, an amount determined by a consulting company hired by the city. The customers are located in six small areas in Molino, Cottage Hill and in part of Cantonment including small sections of Jacks Branch Road, West Kingsfield Road and Neal Road.

Pensacola Energy and Okaloosa Gas District both provide service in the area, “creating the likelihood of customer confusion concerning the appropriate service provider for emergencies and routine service requests,” RBC Resources found.

Okaloosa Gas District does not hold a franchise within Escambia County to provide utility service. New homes and businesses in the area could not be served by Okaloosa Gas District and unless infrastructure was duplicated, residents would go without essential utility services.

“Pensacola Energy’s existing assets in the vicinity will facilitate safe and reliable public services that will be enhanced through shorter response times for emergencies and other requirements,” according to RBC.

At the time of RBC report to Pensacola Energy in early March, Okaloosa Gas had 167 residential and eight small commercial customers with active accounts that generated approximately $67,641 in annual revenue. From public data available, the consulting company also determined that annual operating and maintenance expense for these customers was approximately $13,520. A 10-year net revenue calculation, including an allowance for growth, was the $427,478 purchase price.

If Pensacola Energy duplicated service in the area, it would cost an estimated $532,763.

Impacted customers will receive a letter from Okaloosa Gas explaining a six-month transition process.

“Details are still being worked out, but Okaloosa customers should not see a significant change in their billing.,” Pensacola spokesperson Kaycee Lagarde told NorthEscambia.com.

Okaloosa Gas customers with questions can contact the company at (850) 729-4700.

Click map below to enlarge.