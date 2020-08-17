Mosquito Fogging Tonight West Of Highway 29 Between Nine Mile And Kingsfield

August 17, 2020

Escambia County intends to fog for mosquitoes tonight in part of  District 5.

generally in an area bordered by Highway 29 and Pine Forest Road between Nine Mile Road and East Kingsfield Road.

Spray hours vary but are typically 6-9:30 p.m. To make a request for service or an area to be listed as a no spray area, call (850) 937-2188, submit an online request here or send an email to mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 