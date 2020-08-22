Young Man Drowned Saturday Afternoon At Fillingim Landing

August 22, 2020

A young man drowned at Fillingim Landing near Barrineau Park Saturday afternoon.

The man believed to be in his 20’s reportedly dove into the Perdido River in the area of a rope swing and did not resurface. First responders later located him on the Alabama side of the river and brought him back across to Florida for medical treatment. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the death investigation was being conducted by Alabama authorities. Further details, including the victim’s name, have not been released.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia Search & Rescue, Florida Fish & Wildlife and LifeFlight were among the responding agencies.

Fillingim Land is a Northwest Florida Water Management recreation site located on the Pedido River off the 2800 block of Jacks Branch Road, just north of Lathram Chapel Methodist Church.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Young Man Drowned Saturday Afternoon At Fillingim Landing”

  1. Kim on August 22nd, 2020 7:10 pm

    Lord, please be with the family of this young man.. Amen





