Jack C. Allen

Jack C. Allen left this earth and walked into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1936 in Mobile, AL. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Kathleen Allen; brother, Edmund Hare; sister Lois Busey; and his loving son Randy.

He is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 62 years, Mary (Adams) Allen; their children, Karen (Gerald) Campbell, Brenda (Joey) Kite, and Mike (Melissa) Allen; his brother, Thomas (Carolyn) Allen; sisters, Thelma Patrick and Nancy Kozbiel; grandchildren, Sarah (Tyler) Windham, Erica (Jonathon) Green, Nick Allen, Alex Boutwell, Annabelle Nata, and Kristina (Trey) Bovia; great-grandchildren, Bryson Windham, Logan Windham, Barry Allen, Ethan Green, Roxy Bovia, Londyn Bovia, and Blaze Bovia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1956, serving 20 years and retiring in 1976. He then worked as an instructor for the school of radiology at West Florida Hospital for several years. He was also a substitute school teacher in Escambia County for many years. He was a faithful member of Charity Baptist Church for over 25 years. His true love and passion was serving as a volunteer in the Rock of Ages Prison Ministry for over 20 years. He loved the Lord and was a true man of God.

He was a hardworking man who loved gardening and his family. He was a strong man, but was also the most kind, humble human being you’d ever meet. He loved to hunt quail and turkey, work in his yard and at his property in Alabama. He was a “one of a kind” great man who loved everyone and would do anything for others. He lived a good life and left a fine example and legacy that touched many lives. He was his family’s rock and steady ship in this turbulent world. Our lives will never be the same without him here to guide us on this earth. He was loved, cherished and admired by so many. He will be greatly missed.

Pallbearers are Nick Allen, Jonathon Green, Randy Gilstrap, Carl Busey, Jerry McGaughey and Greg Dyess.

Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Carlson and Mike Stefanko.

The funeral service is pending with Faith Chapel North in charge of arrangements, with Pastor James McGaughey officiating.

Sadly, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family only. The family respectively requests face coverings and social distancing.

Burial will be at Eastern Gate Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, staff and the hospice nurse at the Gulf Breeze Baptist Hospital for their valiant effort to save our loved one.