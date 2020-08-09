Hot With Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms

August 9, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

