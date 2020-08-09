Hot With Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms
August 9, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
