Hot, Humid And More Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.