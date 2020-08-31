Hot And Humid Start To The Week With The Usual Afternoon Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.