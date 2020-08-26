Hot And Humid, Chance of Rain For Wednesday

August 26, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 106. Southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74

