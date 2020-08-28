Gibson Road Bridge In Molino Fails FDOT Inspection, One Lane Closed

August 28, 2020

One lane of the Gibson Road bridge over Alligator Creek in Molino is closed after the bridge failed a Florida Department of Transportation inspection.

A county official said Thursday that the lane will remain closed as a repair plan is formulated and implemented.

Gibson Road runs between Highway 97 and Crabtree Church Road. The 78-foot long wood-supported bridge was built in 1959.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

