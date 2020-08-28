Gibson Road Bridge In Molino Fails FDOT Inspection, One Lane Closed

One lane of the Gibson Road bridge over Alligator Creek in Molino is closed after the bridge failed a Florida Department of Transportation inspection.

A county official said Thursday that the lane will remain closed as a repair plan is formulated and implemented.

Gibson Road runs between Highway 97 and Crabtree Church Road. The 78-foot long wood-supported bridge was built in 1959.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.