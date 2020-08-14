Friday: Seven New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Two-County Area

There were seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the two-county area Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Escambia County, six fatalities were men ages 72, 79, and 86, and women ages 59, 71, and 80. The Santa Rosa County death was a 78-year old female.

Escambia County cases increased 85 to 10,122. An additional 37 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,125.

Of the 1,018 tests results returned on Thursday in Escambia County, 7.9% were positive, and 9.8% were positive from 378 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.5%.

There were 193 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Friday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 147 deaths in Escambia County, 79 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 45 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 563,285 cases including 557,337 Florida residents. There have been 33,155 hospitalizations* and 9,141 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,122 (+85 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 909

Pensacola —7,379 (+69)

Century — 865 (+3)

—-including at least 759 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 698 (+7)

Molino— 115 (+1)

McDavid — 52 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 13

Bellview — 11 (+1)

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 193

Deaths — 147 (+6)

Male — 4,442

Female — 4,579

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,125 (+37 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 36

Milton — 2,273 (+10)

Gulf Breeze — 597 (+6)

Navarre — 501 (+17)

Pace — 317 (+2)

Jay — 111 (+2)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 202*

Deaths — 45 (+1)

Male — 2,329

Female — 1,715

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 563,285

Florida residents — 557,337

Deaths — 9,141

Hospitalizations — 33,155*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.