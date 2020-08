Four Nominated For Escambia County Court Judge

The First Judicial Nominating Committee has submitted four names to Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill a vacancy on the Escambia County Court.

The four nominees, in alphabetical order, submitted to the governor are: Barry E. Dickson, Kristina Lightel, Frederic Longmire, and Andrew McGraw.

The Escambia County Court vacancy was created when Judge Jennifer J. Frydrychowicz was elevated to the Circuit Court.