FloridaWest Confirms Manufacturing Firm Looking At Century Building; Cotton Gin Still On Hold

FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is confirming that a manufacturing company is interested in an industrial building in Century after an offer from another potential tenant was put on hold by the town.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Century Town Council tabled action on a lease proposal for a 40,390 square foot facility in the town’s industrial park known as the Helicopter Technology building. The pause came after Mayor Henry Hawkins said he received an email shortly before from the meeting from FloridaWest advising a manufacturing company wanted to tour the building on Thursday and potentially bring 21 new jobs to Century.

“We can confirm it is a small manufacturing company. At this time we do not want to discuss number of jobs or additional details,” said Floridawest Director of Communication Sena Maddison told NorthEscambia.com.

The council delayed action on a lease proposal from West Florida Gin in Walnut Hill until next Monday night, but Maddison said any offered from the manufacturing company won’t come that soon.

“If the building meets the needs of the project we will bring additional details back to the city in September or October,” she said. “We appreciate the council’s assistance in showcasing this opportunity for job creation for Century and Escambia County.”

South Alabama Gin Company, doing business as West Florida Gin, proposed a lease of $6,000 per month for five years with an option to renew the contract for an additional five years. They want to occupy the building by October 1 and estimated that six employees would be associated with the the warehousing and distribution of cotton bales.

The gin company was the only company to respond after the town advertised for several weeks seeking lease proposals. It was the second time they had made an offer; the first was rejected.

According to Interim City Manager Vernon Prather, the council cannot simply lease the building to the manufacturing company. Instead, they would be required to reject the West Florida Gin offer and advertise again for formal proposals, much like a bid process.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.