Century Tables Industrial Building Lease For Cotton Storage; Mayor Says Another Company With 21 Jobs Is Interested

The Century Town Council Monday night delayed a decision on leasing a town-owned industrial building after Mayor Henry Hawkins said another company promising more jobs is interested.

South Alabama Gin Company, doing business as West Florida Gin in Walnut Hill, proposed a lease of $6,000 per month for five years with an option to renew the contract for an additional five years. They want to occupy the building by October 1 and estimated that six employees would be associated with the the warehousing and distribution of cotton bales.

The gin company was the only company to respond after the town advertised for several weeks seeking lease proposals.

Hawkins said Monday night that he had been contacted just hours earlier by FloridaWest, the region’s economic development organization, about a company that is interested in the building and wants to see it on Thursday. Hawkins said the manufacturing company would bring about 21 new jobs to Century.

“I don’t plan to put cotton storage in Century…cotton out there is not going to help Century,” councilman Luis Gomez said, adding that he believes the town can lease the building to a company that will bring at least 10 jobs to town.

A heated discussion ensued with Gomez and Council President Ann Brooks yelling over each other at times. That made portions of the discussion hard to understand with council members participating by phone or Zoom due to the pandemic.

A motion by Gomez to reject the West Florida Gin proposal failed due to the lack of a second, and a motion by council member James Smith also failed with no second to table a decision on the cotton lease. Gomez made a second motion to reject the cotton gin lease, and it again failed due to the lack of a second.

Smith made a second motion to table action on the lease proposal until the council’s next meeting. It passed 4-0 with Brooks and council member Brenda Spencer expressing that they were “reluctantly” voting in favor. Council member Sandra McMurray Jackson did not take part in the meeting.

Hawkins will meet with FloridaWest and the manufacturing company on Thursday, and the council will readdress the building lease at a special meeting next Monday night.

According to Interim City Manager Vernon Prather, the council cannot simply lease the building to the manufacturing company. Instead, they would be required to reject the West Florida Gin offer and advertise again for formal proposals, much like a bid process.

A previous lease offer by the gin was rejected by the Century Town Council.

In May 2019, West Florida Gin Manager Robert Earl Godwin and businessman Larry Baxley, who were in the process of setting up North Escambia Warehouse and Storage, LLC, made a preliminary lease-to-own offer on the town-owned building at $4,000 per month for five years, for a total of $240,000. The company offered an $8,000 deposit, pay the first month’s rent in advance, and pay for any upgrades to the building. At the end of the lease term, they would have had the opportunity to buy the building for $100. The building would have been used primarily for cotton storage.

Known as the Helicopter Technology Building — named for the defunct company that was based there — the 40,390 square foot building has been empty since 2008. The town is still footing the bill for utilities, insurance, maintenance and other costs for the vacant property, and they are looking to turn it into a positive cash flow and create jobs along the way.

In 2017, the building was appraised for $550,000 with a fair market rent of $80,000 per year ($6,667 per month). The office and warehouse space has full climate control, sprinkler system, newer HVAC and energy efficient lighting.