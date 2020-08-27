Five New COVID-19 Deaths, 98 New Cases Reported Thursday

There were 98 new COVID-19 positives and five new deaths reported in the two county region on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were men ages 53, 76 and 80. The death in Santa Rosa County was an 86-year old male long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased by 55 to 10,999. An additional 43 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,566.

Of the 836 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 5.8% were positive, and 11.9% were positive from 334 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 8.2%.

There were 149 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Wednesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 183 deaths in Escambia County, 87 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 55 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 10 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 611,991 cases including 602,342 Florida residents. There have been 37,718 hospitalizations* and 10,868 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,999 (+55 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 986

Pensacola —8,039 (+38)

Century — 908 (+4)

—-including 763 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 761 (+4)

Molino— 127 (+2)

McDavid — 63

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — + (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 149

Deaths — 183 (+4)

Male — 4,852

Female — 5,065

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,566 (+43 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 41

Milton — 2,490 (+21)

Gulf Breeze — 659 (+8)

Navarre — 558 (+2)

Pace — 352 (+4)

Jay — 127

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 259*

Deaths — 55 (+1)

Male — 2,550

Female — 1,968

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 611,911

Florida residents — 605,342

Deaths — 10,868

Hospitalizations — 37,718*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.