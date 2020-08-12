FDOH Reports Six Additional COVID-19 Deaths In Escambia, One In Santa Rosa

There were six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Escambia County and one reported in Santa Rosa County Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County fatalities were women ages 68, 79 and 80, and males ages 41, 78, and 86. Two were long-term care facility residents. Santa Rosa County reported the death of a 67-year old man.

Escambia County cases increased 122 to 9,929. An additional 40 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,053.

Of the 972 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 10.5% were positive, and 10.7% were positive from 394 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 16.3%.

There were 198 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Wednesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 137 deaths in Escambia County, 73 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 40 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and eight in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 550,901 cases including 545,040 Florida residents. There have been 31,947 hospitalizations* and 8,765 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 9,929 (+122 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 895

Pensacola —7,224 (+101)

Century — 859 (+7)

—-including at least 753 Century prison inmates (+0)

Cantonment — 685 (+7)

Molino— 111 (+2)

McDavid — 51

Walnut Hill — 13

Bellview — 10

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 198 (+2)

Deaths — 137 (+6)

Male — 4,387

Female — 4,529

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,053 (+40 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 31

Milton — 2,249 (+20)

Gulf Breeze — 587 (+2)

Navarre — 484 (+6)

Pace — 310 (+3)

Jay — 108 (+5)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 198*

Deaths — 41 (+1)

Male — 2,311

Female — 1,701

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 550,901

Florida residents — 545.040

Deaths — 8,765

Hospitalizations — 31,947*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.