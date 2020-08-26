Escambia, Santa Rosa Report One New Death, 113 New COVID-19 Cases

There were 113 new COVID-19 positives and one new death reported in the two county region on Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death was a 92-year old male that was not listed as a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased by 73 to 10,944. An additional 40 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,523.

Of the 1,368 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 5% were positive, and 9.3% were positive from 449 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 8.2%.

There were 149 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 179 deaths in Escambia County, 87 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 54 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 608,722 cases including 602,113 Florida residents. There have been 37,404 hospitalizations* and 10,733 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,944 (+73 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 979

Pensacola —8,001 (+55)

Century — 904 (+2)

—-including 763 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 757 (+5)

Molino— 125 (+2)

McDavid — 63 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — + (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 149

Deaths — 179 (+1)

Male — 4,827

Female — 5,041

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,523 (+40 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 40

Milton — 2,469 (+23)

Gulf Breeze — 651 (+2)

Navarre — 556 (+2)

Pace — 348 (+5)

Jay — 127 (+5)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 256*

Deaths — 54

Male — 2,532

Female — 1,944

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 608,722

Florida residents — 602,113

Deaths — 10,733

Hospitalizations — 37,404*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.