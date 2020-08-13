Escambia COVID-19 Cases Pass 10,000; Seven New Deaths In Two-County Area

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Escambia County passed the 10,000 mark Thursday as seven new deaths were reported in the two-county area, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased 104 to 10,053 with four new deaths. An additional 35 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,088 with three additional deaths.

Of the 889 tests results returned on Wednesday in Escambia County, 9.9% were positive, and 7.9% were positive from 387 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 16.3%.

There were 193 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 141 deaths in Escambia County, 74 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 44 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 557,137 cases including 551,232 Florida residents. There have been 32,537 hospitalizations* and 8,913 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,035 (+104 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 906

Pensacola —7,308 (84)

Century — 862 (+2)

—-including at least 759 Century prison inmates (+6)

Cantonment — 691 (+6)

Molino— 114 (+3)

McDavid — 51

Walnut Hill — 13

Bellview — 10

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 193 (-5)

Deaths — 141 (+4)

Male — 4,442

Female — 4,579

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,088 (+35 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 35

Milton — 2,263 (+14)

Gulf Breeze — 591 (+4)

Navarre — 484 (+6)

Pace — 315 (+5)

Jay — 109 (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 202*

Deaths — 44 (+3)

Male — 2,329

Female — 1,715

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 557,137

Florida residents — 551,232

Deaths — 8,913

Hospitalizations — 32,537*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.