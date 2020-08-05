Escambia County Sample Ballots Are In The Mail

Sample ballots for the August 18 primary election in Escambia County are in the mail, according to Supervisor of Elections David Stafford.

The sample ballot, in both English and Spanish, includes a ballot image, the voter’s polling location and information on the three ways to vote: early, vote-by-mail, and on election day.

In Florida’s closed partisan primary elections, you are only eligible to vote in primary contests for the party in which you are registered, unless it is a universal primary or nonpartisan contest. Due to the structure of Florida’s primary elections and Escambia County’s single-member districts, not all voters will receive a ballot in the August primary election. Your party affiliation, district and precinct determine which contests appear on your primary election ballot. For some voters, there are no primary contests in which they are eligible to vote.

Voters have three different ways to cast their ballot:

By Mail:Voters may vote by mail using a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be requested through the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov, or by contacting the Supervisor of Elections by mail, phone (850) 595-3900, e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.com), or fax (850) 595-3914. Requests must include the voter’s date of birth and the address, and must be received no later than Saturday, August 8. Voted ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may now drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during Early Voting hours at any of the nine area locations.

Early Voting : Early voting will be available Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15 at the following locations and times: Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

: Early voting will be available Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15 at the following locations and times: