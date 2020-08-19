Escambia Commission: Lumon May Wins Democratic Nod; Bergosh Returns To Seat

Three incumbent Escambia County commissioners were winners in the Tuesday’s election, sending two of them back for another term and one to the November ballot.

In District 1, incumbent Jeff Bergosh had 38.69% percent of the vote to defeat three others for the win. With no November challenger, he will serve an additional term. Jessee Casey received 31.02% of the vote, Jonathan Owens had 22.48% and Jimmie Trotter had 7.8%.

District 3 saw brother take on brother in the Democratic primary. Incumbent Lumon May received 89.01% of the vote, while his brother Rev. LuTimothy May garnered 10.99%. Lumon May, who was endorsed by his mother, will be on the ballot in November. He does not have a Republican challenger, but Jason Laird is qualified as a write-in candidate.

In District 5, Steven Barry defeated two opponents for a third term. Click or tap here for that story.