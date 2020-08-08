Early Voting Begins Saturday In Escambia County At These Nine Locations

Early voting begins Saturday in Escambia County at nine locations.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, August 15. Each location will be open from from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the exception of the Supervisor of Elections Office which will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Pensacola Library, 239 N Spring Street

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Voters may choose any one of the nine locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device. Election workers will be wearing face coverings, and voters should bring their own to wear while inside the polling room. Hand sanitizer will be available at check-in along with a disposable stylus to sign in. Voters may use their own blue or black pen to mark their ballot and should practice social distancing. Commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized regularly and the number of voters inside the polling room may be limited, if necessary.

Another option for voters is to cast a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be requested through the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov, or by e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.com), phone (850) 595-3900, mail, or fax (850) 595-3914. Requests must include the voter’s date of birth and address, and must be received no later than Saturday, August 8. Voted ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location on Election Day. Voters may now drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours at any of the nine area locations. The USPS recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Vote-by-mail participants may track the status of their ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov.

The third option for voters is to cast a ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, August 18. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.