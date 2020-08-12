Pensacola Chamber Launching ‘Re-Employ EscaRosa Campaign’

August 12, 2020

The Greater Pensacola Chamber is kicking off a campaign aimed at getting local people back to work.

The chamber is partnering with FloridaWest, CareerSource EscaRosa, The Gulf Coast Minority Chamber, and the Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce to host the first “Re-Employ EscaRosa Campaign”. The campaign will take place during the month of September and will include a variety of virtual job fairs, in-person job fairs, and virtual professional development opportunities.

Registration will be available on the Greater Pensacola Chamber’s website for both employers and applicants for the September 3 virtual job fair.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

September 3, – Virtual Job Fair (There will be locations across the region designated for those who may not be able to access the opportunity from the comfort of their own home.)
September 10 – Virtual Job Fair
September 17 – Santa Rosa County Job Fair
September 24 – Virtual Job Fair

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 