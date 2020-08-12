Pensacola Chamber Launching ‘Re-Employ EscaRosa Campaign’

The Greater Pensacola Chamber is kicking off a campaign aimed at getting local people back to work.

The chamber is partnering with FloridaWest, CareerSource EscaRosa, The Gulf Coast Minority Chamber, and the Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce to host the first “Re-Employ EscaRosa Campaign”. The campaign will take place during the month of September and will include a variety of virtual job fairs, in-person job fairs, and virtual professional development opportunities.

Registration will be available on the Greater Pensacola Chamber’s website for both employers and applicants for the September 3 virtual job fair.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

September 3, – Virtual Job Fair (There will be locations across the region designated for those who may not be able to access the opportunity from the comfort of their own home.)

September 10 – Virtual Job Fair

September 17 – Santa Rosa County Job Fair

September 24 – Virtual Job Fair