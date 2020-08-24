Double Punch: Here’s The Latest Update On Marco And Laura

August 24, 2020

Marco and Laura continue on their path toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Locally, North Escambia can expect a few inches of rain and breezy conditions through Monday due to Marco as on its way to landfall in Louisiana. Expect heavier rain and stronger winds in the southern half of Escambia County. Minor coastal flooding is possible, and there is a high risk of rip currents.

The most likely time the area could see tropical storm force wind (if any) is during the afternoon along the coast and Monday evening further inland. It looks like gusts to tropical storm force are more likely than sustained winds.

Laura will continue to quickly move west-northwest through Tuesday and turn more to the northwest as it moves into the northwest Gulf. Laura is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it moves through the Gulf (potentially a strong hurricane). If Laura continues on the forecast track, the locally heavy rain threat may diminish by Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest specific information on both storms is the graphics on this page.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 