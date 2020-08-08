Century COVID-19 Cases Nearly Tripled In Two Days To 233. This Is Why.

August 8, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Century zip code nearly tripled in just two days this week.

On Wednesday, the number of cases was at 80. By Friday, cases were up 143 to 233.

The reason? An additional 133 inmates were diagnosed COVID-19 positive at Century Correctional Institution for a total of 140 positive. The images account for most of the increase. Without inmates, the number of cases in Century increased by 10 in the two-day period.

There have also been 24 CCI staff members that have tested positive, but their cases are recorded in the zip code of their residence.

An additional 1,134 inmates at the Century prison that waiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests. The prison was 14 inmates in medical quarantine and 14 in medical isolation.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 