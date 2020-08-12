Century Considers Giving Fischer Landing Away, But Opts To Clean It Up Instead

The Town of Century has had more than its share of difficulties in maintaining Fischer Landing, a boat ramp off Highway 4 along the Escambia River. The problems have even lead to the town council exploring the possibility of finding a new owner.

Council President Ann Brooks recently told the council that she has received multiple complaints about the lack of maintenance at Fischer Landing. She inquired if it could be given to Escambia County so that it would be properly maintained.

After discussion, the town council decided not to take any immediate action.

Now, the Town of Century has scheduled two days — Thursday and Friday, August 13-14 — to close access to the landing on the Escambia River in order to clean it up.

NorthEscambia.com stopped by Fischer Landing on a recent Saturday afternoon. A couple of local anglers told us that the boat ramp is filled with sand, making it very difficult to launch a boat. Another man said he has been picking up the trash every few days because the town does not.

For a photo gallery, click here.

We found that the grass was overgrown, the boardwalk next to the boat launch was buried in sand and unusable, and very large holes filled with water made the entry road hard to navigate in a midsize car.

It should be noted that when the Escambia River rises to near flood stage, the entire landing, parking lot and a long section of the access road are underwater. The resulting shifting sand makes maintenance difficult at best for the town. Mayor Henry Hawkins has noted before that the town lacks the equipment needed to keep the landing in top condition.

But, under their grant agreement with Florida Communities Trust, the town is bound to maintain the site to set standards. Annual reports, management plans and more must be done.

The agreement also specifies several items that don’t seem to exist at Fischer Landing. It states that nature trails, boardwalks and interpretive displays shall be provided…none of which can be found (except for the small boardwalk by the landing that was buried in sand). If the nature trails exist, they are either unmarked or overgrown, or both.

In 1999, the West Florida Regional Planning Council prepared a Preservation 2000 Grant application in order to purchase the five acre parcel from James Campbell, and the sale was completed on December 19, 2000. The grant award stats that “any transfer of the project site shall be subject to the approval of the Florida Communities Trust and the Florida Communities Trust shall enter into a new agreement with the transferee, containing such covenants, clauses, or other restrictions as are sufficient to protect the interest of the people of Florida”. That means that in the event the town should choose to transfer ownership of Fischer Landing to Escambia County in the future, it would require approval of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, formerly known as the Florida Communities Trust as a non-regulatory agency within the Florida Department of Community Affairs.

Fischer Landing was dedicated in October 2008 (pictured below). It was named for former town council member Jerry Fischer who worked to make the boat ramp a reality both while he was on the council and afterwards.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.