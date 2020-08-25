Burglars Strike School Bus Garage In Walnut Hill, Taking Tools And Equipment

August 25, 2020

A burglary of the school bus garage in Walnut Hill was discovered Monday as school buses were hitting the road on the first day of school.

The Escambia County School District’s Walnut Hill Bus Garage at 7780 Highway 97 was burglarized sometime between Friday afternoon and when employees arrived before 5:30 a.m. Monday.  The burglars took tools and equipment, according to Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus garage is located on Highway 97 on the north side of the Walnut Hill Fire Station.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to give their name and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Pictured: The Escambia County School District bus garage in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com file photos.

Written by William Reynolds 

 