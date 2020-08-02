BREAKING – SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashes Down South Of Pensacola

August 2, 2020

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley home to Earth aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico South of Pensacola Sunday afternoon.

It was the first American astronaut splashdown in 45 years.

We’ll have continuing coverage and more photos to come on NorthEscambia.com. (The currently posted photo is from a long-range camera…better images to come.)

Continuing live video from NASA is below.

