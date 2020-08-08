Ascension Sacred Heart Expands Expands COVID-19 Testing In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Ascension Sacred Heart is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 testing at its drive-thru sites in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to include all persons who want a nasal swab test, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Previously, the mobile clinics operated by Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart limited testing only to people who reported having symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The expanded scope of testing will apply to the drive-thru sites at:

Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Life Church at Tiger Point, 4115 Soundside Drive in Gulf Breeze, which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Ascension Medical Group site off Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola, which is open Monday through Friday. That drive-thru operation began March 16 and has tested more than 24,000 people.

The drive-thru clinics at Tiger Point and Milton started this week thanks to federal funds that Santa Rosa County allocated for additional testing locations in the county. The sites are open to any Santa Rosa County residents, regardless of symptoms or insurance status. Community Health Northwest Florida will partner Sacred Heart in staffing the testing locations.

Each of the three sites in Pensacola and Santa Rosa can provide up to 300 nasal swab tests per day with lab results back within 48 hours. All individuals who want to be tested must call the Ascension Sacred Heart Screening Call Center at (850) 746-2684 in advance.

“As our community prepares to open schools and with residents trying to get back to work after an exposure to the virus or recovery from the virus, we saw the need to expand testing and get results quickly to individuals with and without symptoms,” said Justin Labrato, chief operating officer of Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart. “The swab tests will be sent to our hospital laboratory which currently has the equipment and supplies to analyze a larger volume of tests and provide results within 48 hours. We’re pleased to be able to expand testing and help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our area.”

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.