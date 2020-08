Alabama Governor Extends Safer At Home Order, Mask Mandate Until October

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday extended her state’s Safer at Home order until October 2.

The order includes a statewide mask mandate that requires individuals to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people.

More information on the amended order, which was previously set to expire on August 31, is in the graphic below, click to enlarge.