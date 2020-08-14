Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Friday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.