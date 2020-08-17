Afternoon Showers And Storms Return For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89