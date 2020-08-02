Developer’s Plans For New Dollar General At West Kingsfield, Hwy. 297A Going Before Two Escambia Boards

Plans for a new Dollar General on West Kingsfield Road at Highway 297A will go before two Escambia County boards on Wednesday. Teramore Development, LLC, of Thomasville, Georgia, will go before the Escambia County Board of Adjustment at 8:30 a.m. seeking a conditional use to build an 8,960 square foot Dollar General Store. The current low density mixed-use (LDMU) zoning is intended to provide for a mix or residential uses with neighborhood scaled retail sales and services with a retail limit of 6,000 square feet. A conditional use in the zoning category allows for retail sales up to 35,000 square feet. County staff is recommending the approval of the conditional use, finding that the proposed use can be compatible with the surrounding area because it is located at the intersection of two collector roads. The Escambia County Land Development Code will require screening on the south and east property boundaries because the adjoining properties are residential, and the developer intends to install additional landscaping. An initial application for the Dollar General, which will be just west of Ransom Middle School and Kingsfield Elementary, will go before the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) at 1 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the first of several required stops at the DRC before required approval can be granted to apply for a building permit. The proposed development is on a 1.37 acre parcel on the southwest corner of the West Kingsfield Road and Highway 297A. The freestanding Dollar General will have 32 parking spots in a parking lot that will connect to West Kingsfield. The property was previously developed as a single family residence that has since been removed. The retailer intends to sell beer and wine the location. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.