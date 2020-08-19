19-Year Killed When He Fell Out Of Moving Pickup Truck Near Atmore

A 19-year old was killed when he fell from a moving pickup truck northwest of Atmore.

Alabama State Troopers said Garrett D. Phillips of Robertsdale fell from the moving truck shortly after midnight Sunday. The 2002 Toyota Tacoma was being driving by 19-year old William D. Ray of Robertsdale on Kent Road in western Escambia County, between Jack Springs Road and Lottie Road.

Further information has not been released as troopers continue their investigation.