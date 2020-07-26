With A New Cell Tower On Highway 97, Somebody Will Have Better Service. But Which Company?

A new cell tower was recently constructed alongside Highway 97 about halfway between Highway 29 and Ernest Ward Middle. And that prompted dozens of NorthEscabia.com readers to ask us which company will soon be offering better service along a stretch of Highway 97 known for bad service and dropped calls.

It turns out the news may be good for customers of two major cell carriers.

At 305 feet, the self-supporting tower already standing at 4050 Highway 97 will serve AT&T customers, according to Escambia County Development Review documents. There’s no word from AT&T on exactly when service from the tower will be turned on.

But Verizon customers may also be in luck. A development order was recently approved for a 140-foot Verizon Wireless monopole tower at 3571 Highway 97 near Hendricks Lane, about one half mile south of the new AT&T tower. The actual building permits have not been issued, and there’s no guarantee it will ever be built. But the Escambia County development order is valid for 18 months.

Pictured above: A new AT&T cell tower along Highway 97 between Molino and Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.