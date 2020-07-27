Winn Dixie Joins Long List Of Retailers Requiring Face Masks
July 27, 2020
As of Monday, Winn Dixie has joined a growing list of national and regional retailers requiring face coverings in their stores.
Face masks are now required at:
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Publix
- Lowe’s
- BJ’s Wholesale
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Kohl’s
- PetSmart
- Target
- Home Depot
- McDonald’s
- AT&T
- Best Buy
- Verizon
- Starbucks
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Winn Dixie
Southeast Grocers, parent company of Winn Dixie, first said they would not require shoppers to wear face coverings but reversed course.
Face masks are required at all businesses within the city limits of Pensacola and across the state of Alabama.
Pictured: Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo.
