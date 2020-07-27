Winn Dixie Joins Long List Of Retailers Requiring Face Masks

As of Monday, Winn Dixie has joined a growing list of national and regional retailers requiring face coverings in their stores.

Face masks are now required at:

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Publix

Lowe’s

BJ’s Wholesale

Walgreens

CVS

Kohl’s

PetSmart

Target

Home Depot

McDonald’s

AT&T

Best Buy

Verizon

Starbucks

Bed Bath & Beyond

Winn Dixie

Southeast Grocers, parent company of Winn Dixie, first said they would not require shoppers to wear face coverings but reversed course.

Face masks are required at all businesses within the city limits of Pensacola and across the state of Alabama.

Pictured: Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo.