Two Die In Fiery Crash Into Industrial Building

July 12, 2020

Two people will killed in fiery crash into a brick building in the Ellyson Industrial Park early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a building housing Roofer’s Mart Southeast at 3175 Copter Road about 12:11 a.m.

The car and the building burst into flames following the collision.

The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers have not yet been able to positively identify either victim.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation.

