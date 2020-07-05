Sunday Report: Escambia County COVID-19 Positives Increase By 212

Escambia County COVID-19 cases were up by 212 in the Saturday report from the the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased to 2,809, and Santa Rosa cases were up by 52 to 867.

Of the 1,080 test results returned on Friday, 15.2% were positive in Escambia County and 15.5% were positive from 288 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 47 deaths in Escambia County, 36 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 200,111 cases including 197,076 Florida residents. There have been 15,895 hospitalizations* and 3,702 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 2,809 (+212 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 388

Pensacola — 2,089(+175)

Cantonment — 185 (+14)

Molino— 31 (+2)

Century — 16 (+2)

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 7 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 3

Perdido Key — 3

Hospitalizations: 110* (+3)

Deaths — 47

Male — 1,068

Female — 1,315

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 867 (+52 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 8

Milton — 360 (+19)

Navarre — 139 (+6)

Gulf Breeze — 174 (+12)

Pace — 93 (+4)

Jay — 24 (+5)

Hospitalizations — 42* (+2)

Deaths — 9

Male — 447

Female — 410

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 200,111

Florida residents — 197,076

Deaths — 3,731

Hospitalizations — 15,865

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.