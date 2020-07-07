Staff COVID-19 Cases Increase At Century Prison

The number of COVID-19 staff members at Century Correctional Institution has grown, but there are still no reported cases among inmates at the facility on Tedder Road.

There are now five positive correctional workers at Century CI, up from three in late June. Six inmates have been tested, and all have received negative results. Four inmates are being monitored in medical quarantine, but have not been tested, all according to a report from the Florida Department of Corrections. There have been no inmate deaths related to coronavirus at CCI.

Across the state, the FDC has reported 2,443 inmates and 622 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 25 inmate deaths, with the most recent coming over the weekend.

At Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton, which is operated by the GEO Group, a total of 101 inmates and 16 staffers have tested positive. Another 1,824 inmates were negative.