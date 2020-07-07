Staff COVID-19 Cases Increase At Century Prison

July 7, 2020

The number of COVID-19 staff members at Century Correctional Institution has grown, but there are still no reported cases among inmates at the facility on Tedder Road.

There are now five positive correctional workers at Century CI, up from three in late June. Six inmates have been tested, and all have received negative results. Four inmates are being monitored in medical quarantine, but have not been tested, all according to a report from the Florida Department of Corrections.  There have been no inmate deaths related to coronavirus at CCI.

Across the state, the FDC has reported 2,443 inmates and 622 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 25 inmate deaths, with the most recent coming over the weekend.

At Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton, which is operated  by the GEO Group, a total of 101 inmates and 16 staffers have tested positive. Another 1,824 inmates were negative.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 