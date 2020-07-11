Saturday: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Up 177; Santa Rosa Reports Additional Death

There were 177 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Escambia County and one additional Santa Rosa County death by the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased to 3,662 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 57 to 1,142.

As of Friday morning, there were 137 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County.

Of the 1,079 test results returned on Friday, 13.5% were positive in Escambia County and 12.5% were positive from 435 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 53 deaths in Escambia County, 39 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 11 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 254,511 cases including 250,984 Florida residents. There have been 18,023 hospitalizations* and 4,197 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 3,662 (+177 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 529

Pensacola — 2,771 (+148)

Cantonment — 230 (+7)

Molino— 38

Century — 20 (+2)

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 13

Walnut Hill — 5 (+1)

Perdido Key — 3

Current hospitalizations: 137 (not cumulative, as of Friday)

Deaths — 53

Male — 1,406

Female — 1,717

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,142 (+57 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 9

Milton — 474 (+24)

Gulf Breeze — 225 (+7)

Navarre — 187 (+14)

Pace — 113 (+4)

Jay — 34 (+1)

Bagdad — 1

Hospitalizations — 65* (+4)

Deaths — 11 (+1)

Male — 571

Female — 552

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 99

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 254,511

Florida residents — 250,984

Deaths — 4,197

Hospitalizations — 18,023*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.