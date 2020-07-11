Santa Rosa County Hires Waste Pro To Replace ECUA; North End Residents To Pay More

Santa Rosa County has hired Waste Pro to replace ECUA as the sanitation provider in the north end of the county, and it’s going to cost resident more.

ECUA opted not to renew their contract to service the north end of Santa Rosa County after December 31.

This week, the Santa Rosa County Commission approved additional changes to the franchise agreement for Waste Pro to begin sanitation services to residents in the north end of the county beginning January 1, 2021.

The new contract will provide Santa Rosa County customers with weekly trash and yard waste pickup, on-demand bulk waste collection, and subscription-based recycling. On days that trash is collected, yard waste cans may be used as second trash can if needed. ECUA had collected waste twice per week, and recycling was free.

Resident customers will see their cost increase from about $66 per quarter to about $73.29 plus an additional fee if they choose to recycle.

The new Waste Pro agreement will offer recycling as a subscription service for an additional $27 per quarter for weekly recycling pickup if the customer elects to subscribe. Waste hauling rates are adjusted annually each January.