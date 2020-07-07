Rain Chance Remains High For Tuesday
July 7, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Pictured: Monday’s North Escambia sunset. NorthEsambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments