One Additional Death, 117 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday In Escambia County

Escambia County recorded an additional COVID-19 death as cases were up by 117 in the Tuesday report from the the Florida Department of Health.

The fatality was a 92-year old female that was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

Escambia County cases increased to 3,059 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 39 to 941.

Of the 508 test results returned on Monday, 15.6% were positive in Escambia County and 16.9% were positive from 197 tests in Santa Rosa County.

Of the 48 deaths in Escambia County, 36 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 213,794 cases including 210,594 Florida residents. There have been 16,425 hospitalizations* and 3,841 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 3,059 (+117 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 435

Pensacola — 2,290(+86)

Cantonment — 196 (+4)

Molino— 34 (+2)

Century — 17 (+1)

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 7

Walnut Hill — 3

Perdido Key — 3

Hospitalizations: 120* (+10)

Deaths — 48 (+1)

Male — 1,164

Female — 1,435

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 941 (+39 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 8

Milton — 393 (+22)

Navarre — 149 (+5)

Gulf Breeze — 190 (+4)

Pace — 103 (+6)

Jay — 26 (+1)

Hospitalizations — 47* (+4)

Deaths — 9

Male — 482

Female — 443

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 213,794

Florida residents — 210,594

Deaths — 3,841

Hospitalizations — 16,425

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.