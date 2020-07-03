Most Area Fireworks Shows Canceled, Jay And Atmore Shows Still Planned

July 3, 2020

Most fireworks shows in the North Escambia area have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are shows planned for Friday night in Jay and Saturday night in Atmore, if the weather cooperates.

FLORIDA

Jay – The annual fireworks show in Jay is set for Friday night about 8:30 p.m. at  Bray Hendricks Park at 5259 Booker Lane. Attendees are asked to stay near their vehicles and practice social distancing. There is no reschedule date in the event of rain.

Century/Flomaton – The annual Century/Flomaton fireworks have been canceled.

Pensacola – The annual Sertoma fireworks have been canceled.

Pensacola - The annual Independence Day celebration fireworks and movie at Blue Wahoos Stadium  have been postponed. A future date has not been announced.

Pensacola Beach – The Pensacola Beach 2020 Independence Day “Fireworks at the Beach” has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and threat of inclement weather. A rescheduled date has not been determined.

ALABAMA

Atmore – The annual free fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4 at Wind Creek on Highway 21 at I-65. The amphitheater will be closed.

Brewton/East Brewton - All activities and festivities have been canceled.

Century/Flomaton – The annual Century/Flomaton fireworks have been canceled.

Gulf Shores – The annual City of Gulf Shores Fourth of July fireworks have been canceled.

Pictured: A previous fireworks show in Jay. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 