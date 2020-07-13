Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Shot To Death In A Vehicle On Olive Road

July 13, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on Olive Road early Monday morning.

At 1:09 a.m., ECSO deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Olive Road just east of the Palafox Street intersection. They found a 2008 red Toyota Prius parked in the roadway. Brian Keith Abercrombie, 53, was located deceased in the driver’s seat from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 