Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Shot To Death In A Vehicle On Olive Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on Olive Road early Monday morning.

At 1:09 a.m., ECSO deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Olive Road just east of the Palafox Street intersection. They found a 2008 red Toyota Prius parked in the roadway. Brian Keith Abercrombie, 53, was located deceased in the driver’s seat from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.