Man Arrested For Homicide Of Woman Whose Body Was Found Near Pensacola Boulevard

An Escambia County man was arrested Tuesday for the murder of a woman whose body was found along Pensacola Boulevard.

Andrew Justin Missal, 33, was charged with first degree felony homicide for death of Melisa Tody.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Tody’s body was found near the intersection of Pensacola Boulevard and Boone Street on May. 23.

Missal was arrested Tuesday without incident near the intersection of Fairfield Drive and I-110, according to the ECSO.