Local Health Care Leaders ‘Stand United’ In Urging Face Mask Use In Escambia County

Local health care leaders have sent a letter to each Escambia County commissioner urging the use of face coverings in the county.

The letter stops short of asking the commission to enact an ordinance mandating mask use. The Pensacola City Council passed a mandatory masking ordinance Tuesday night that includes fines for non-compliance.

Baptist Hospital Mark Faulkner said Wednesday that the hospitals are simply reinforcing the CDC guidelines.

“As the positive case counts of COVID-19 continue to rise in our community, and as we see a key driver of this rise being asymptomatic spread, we strongly urge all public to follow the CDC recommendation that people wear masks or cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain or people choose not to follow social distancing measures. Other than mass closures, masks and cloth face coverings are one of the few tools currently available as we seek to mitigate the spread of the disease while we move into a “new normal” of life with COVID-19 among us,” the letter stated.

“We know that in our community, this virus is being spread by people who do not display any symptoms and do not know they are infected. This is why it is critically important for everyone to wear masks or cloth face coverings in public settings and to continue to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people. In situations where a safe distance cannot practically be maintained, it becomes even more imperative for every individual – with or without symptoms of the virus – to wear a mask or cloth face covering,” the letter continued.

The letter was signed by Faulkner, West Florida Hospital CEO Gay Nord, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola President CEO Dawn Rudolph and Community Health of Northwest Florida Executive Director Chandra Smiley with the statement, “..we stand united in our support of all wearing masks or cloth face coverings for the protection of our community”.

“The letter is not actually us mandating masking obviously, but we are asking and strongly encouraging based upon the science,” Nord said during a morning “Coffee With the Commissioner” online virtual meeting with District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh. “The evidence is there that it works…Now that things have opened back up, we want to err on the side of caution and make sure that we do encourage our citizens to wear masks.”

The Escambia County Commission meets Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Mandatory face coverings are not on the released agenda.