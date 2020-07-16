In A Week, Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases Up 27%, Fatalities Up 50%

July 16, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, are continuing to grow an increasingly rapid pace.

As of Wednesday night, there were 562 confirmed cases in the county, up over 27% from 441 a week ago. There also four more deaths reported in the county Wednesday, increasing the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths by 50% to 12.

In the past two weeks, 270 of 1,444 test have been positive, a rate of nearly 19%, compared to 12% statewide.

The latest data from the Escambia County Healthcare Authority shows 253 of the positive tests were from Atmore Community Hospital, and 60 were from D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 