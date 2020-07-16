In A Week, Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases Up 27%, Fatalities Up 50%

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, are continuing to grow an increasingly rapid pace.

As of Wednesday night, there were 562 confirmed cases in the county, up over 27% from 441 a week ago. There also four more deaths reported in the county Wednesday, increasing the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths by 50% to 12.

In the past two weeks, 270 of 1,444 test have been positive, a rate of nearly 19%, compared to 12% statewide.

The latest data from the Escambia County Healthcare Authority shows 253 of the positive tests were from Atmore Community Hospital, and 60 were from D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton.